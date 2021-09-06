Lombardy calls for ban on electric scooters for minors

ROME, SEP 6 - The Lombardy regional government has approved draft legislation to be put to parliament that would ban electric scooters being used by minors and make it obligatory for adults riding them to wear helmets. The move comes after a 13-year-old died last week following an accident on an electric scooter on a cycle path in Sesto San Giovanni, near Milan. "Unfortunately, the dramatic events that keep happening make necessary a more careful reflection on how these vehicles should circulate," said Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana. (ANSA).