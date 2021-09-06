Lunedì 06 Settembre 2021 | 17:17

ROME
ROME

Italy's GDP back to pre-COVID level next year - OECD

Organization forecasts 5.9% growth this year

Italy's GDP back to pre-COVID level next year - OECD

ROME, SEP 6 - The OECD said Monday that Italy's GDP should return to its pre-COVID-19 level next year. "It is forecast that the economy will recuperate the levels of 2019 in the first half of 2022 after growth this year estimated to be 5.9%," the OECD said in its Economic Survey on Italy. "Public debt will rise to almost 160% of GDP in 2021," it added. It said the government should "continue to provide increasingly targetted fiscal support until the recovery is consolidated in the economic and employment sectors". The OECD also called for "a medium-term fiscal plan to reduce the public debt-to-GDP ratio to be implemented once the recovery is consolidated". (ANSA).

