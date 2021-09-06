G20: Speranza calls for one-health approach

ROME, SEP 6 - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday called for the adoption of a 'one-health' approach on the second day of Health G20 in Rome. "We want to invest in the One Health approach, looking at human beings, animals and the environment as a single ecosystem to respond to the health emergencies of today and tomorrow," Speranza said. European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, meanwhile, described antibiotic resistance as a "silent pandemic" and said the issue should be included in an international agreement on preparation for, and responses to, pandemics. (ANSA).