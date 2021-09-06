Lunedì 06 Settembre 2021 | 15:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
G20: Speranza calls for one-health approach

G20: Speranza calls for one-health approach

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italian life expectancy down 1.2 years in 2020

COVID-19: Italian life expectancy down 1.2 years in 2020

 
ROME
Di Maio in Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan

Di Maio in Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Turin prosecutors tell Telegram to block anti-vax chat

Turin prosecutors tell Telegram to block anti-vax chat

 
ROME
Man held over murder of young woman near Verona

Man held over murder of young woman near Verona

 
ROME
Man shoots cop that tried to quell row at communion

Man shoots cop that tried to quell row at communion

 
ROME
Tobacconist 'steals' 500,000 euro scratch card from customer

Tobacconist 'steals' 500,000 euro scratch card from customer

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy savours best-ever medal haul

Paralympics: Italy savours best-ever medal haul

 
ROME
Volleyball: Italy's women are European champions

Volleyball: Italy's women are European champions

 
ROME
Not getting vaccinated puts lives at risk - Mattarella

Not getting vaccinated puts lives at risk - Mattarella

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini

Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Úrsula sfida Elettra Lamborghini, sexy twerk Tokyo de La Casa di Carta

Ursula sfida Elettra Lamborghini, sexy twerk Tokyo de La Casa di Carta

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

ROME

G20: Speranza calls for one-health approach

Humans, animals, environment are single ecosystem - health min

G20: Speranza calls for one-health approach

ROME, SEP 6 - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday called for the adoption of a 'one-health' approach on the second day of Health G20 in Rome. "We want to invest in the One Health approach, looking at human beings, animals and the environment as a single ecosystem to respond to the health emergencies of today and tomorrow," Speranza said. European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, meanwhile, described antibiotic resistance as a "silent pandemic" and said the issue should be included in an international agreement on preparation for, and responses to, pandemics. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa