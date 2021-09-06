COVID-19: Italian life expectancy down 1.2 years in 2020

ROME, SEP 6 - ISTAT said in a report on Monday that Italian life expectancy fell by 1.2 years in 2020, dropping to 82. The national statistics agency said life expectancy was 79.7 years for men and 84.4 for women last year. It said the drop was even bigger in the areas worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with life expectancy falling by between 4.3 and 4.5 years for men in the provinces of Bergamo, Cremona and Lodi. ISTAT said life expectancy was down by 3.2 years for women in the Bergamo area. Furthermore, calls to the 'Telefono Amico' helpline for people considering suicide trebled during the pandemic. (ANSA).