Lunedì 06 Settembre 2021 | 15:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
G20: Speranza calls for one-health approach

G20: Speranza calls for one-health approach

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italian life expectancy down 1.2 years in 2020

COVID-19: Italian life expectancy down 1.2 years in 2020

 
ROME
Di Maio in Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan

Di Maio in Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Turin prosecutors tell Telegram to block anti-vax chat

Turin prosecutors tell Telegram to block anti-vax chat

 
ROME
Man held over murder of young woman near Verona

Man held over murder of young woman near Verona

 
ROME
Man shoots cop that tried to quell row at communion

Man shoots cop that tried to quell row at communion

 
ROME
Tobacconist 'steals' 500,000 euro scratch card from customer

Tobacconist 'steals' 500,000 euro scratch card from customer

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy savours best-ever medal haul

Paralympics: Italy savours best-ever medal haul

 
ROME
Volleyball: Italy's women are European champions

Volleyball: Italy's women are European champions

 
ROME
Not getting vaccinated puts lives at risk - Mattarella

Not getting vaccinated puts lives at risk - Mattarella

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini

Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Úrsula sfida Elettra Lamborghini, sexy twerk Tokyo de La Casa di Carta

Ursula sfida Elettra Lamborghini, sexy twerk Tokyo de La Casa di Carta

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

ROME

COVID-19: Italian life expectancy down 1.2 years in 2020

Expectancy down 4.3-4.5 years for men in worst-hit areas-ISTAT

COVID-19: Italian life expectancy down 1.2 years in 2020

ROME, SEP 6 - ISTAT said in a report on Monday that Italian life expectancy fell by 1.2 years in 2020, dropping to 82. The national statistics agency said life expectancy was 79.7 years for men and 84.4 for women last year. It said the drop was even bigger in the areas worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with life expectancy falling by between 4.3 and 4.5 years for men in the provinces of Bergamo, Cremona and Lodi. ISTAT said life expectancy was down by 3.2 years for women in the Bergamo area. Furthermore, calls to the 'Telefono Amico' helpline for people considering suicide trebled during the pandemic. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa