Di Maio in Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan

ROME, SEP 6 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrived in Islamabad on Monday for the last part of his mission in the region after the Taliban took back control on Afghanistan, sources said. Di Maio is set to fly by helicopter to Torkhan, on the border with Afghanistan, and have talks with his Pakistani counterpart and Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is the first visit by an Italian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2016. Di Maio has also visited Qatar, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. On Friday Di Maio told his EU counterparts in Slovenia that the Union should support countries neighbouring Afghanistan as they struggle to cope with refugees, while fighting a possible resurgence in terrorism in the region. (ANSA).