Man held over murder of young woman near Verona

ROME, SEP 6 - A man was detained by highway police late on Sunday in relation to the murder of a 27-year-old woman in the town of Calmasino di Bardolino, near Verona, sources said on Monday. The woman was found in a pool of blood in her home by her partner. The suspect was stopped by police while riding a motorbike on the A1 highway near Florence, the sources said. He has confessed, the sources said. (ANSA).