Man shoots cop that tried to quell row at communion

ROME
06 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 6 - A 69-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a Carabinieri police officer who intervened to quell a row at a first communion ceremony on Sunday in Acireale, near the Sicilian city of Catania. The policeman is being treated at Catania's Cannizzaro hospital. The man who allegedly shot him is accused of attempted homicide. (ANSA).
