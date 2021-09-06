Volleyball: Italy's women are European champions

ROME, SEP 6 - Italy's women's volleyball team continued the nation's golden summer of sporting success by beating Serbia 3-1 in Belgrade on Saturday to be crowned champions of Europe. The triumph was all the sweeter as Serbia knocked the Azzurre out of the competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Italy is in a competitive state of grace after record medal hauls at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, the national team's victory at Euro 2020 and Rome rock group Maneskin's triumph in the Eurovision Song Contest. (ANSA).