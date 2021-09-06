Paralympics: Italy savours best-ever medal haul

ROME, SEP 6 - Italy is savouring its best ever performance at a Paralympics after the Italian team finished ninth in the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Games with 69 medals, including 14 golds, 29 silvers and 26 bronzes. One of the many highlights came on Saturday, with Italy taking a clean sweep of the podium in the women's T63 100 metres sprint Ambra Sabatini took gold with a world record time and she was followed home by compatriots Martina Caironi and Monica Contrafatto. (ANSA).