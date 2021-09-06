Not getting vaccinated puts lives at risk - Mattarella

ROME, SEP 6 - President Sergio Mattarella has made a fresh call for Italian people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, saying failing to do so puts lives at risk. "Don't invoke liberty in order to avoid getting vaccinating because this call is the equivalent of a request to put others' health at risk and, in some cases, to put others lives' at risk," Mattarella said on Sunday at a ceremony for the opening of the academic year at Pavia University. "With the exception of those who do so for health reasons, those who demand the right not to get vaccinated and live a normal life by going to places of work and leisure force others to limit their freedom and forego the chance to get back to a (normal) life". (ANSA).