Turin prosecutors tell Telegram to block anti-vax chat

Man held over murder of young woman near Verona

Man shoots cop that tried to quell row at communion

Tobacconist 'steals' 500,000 euro scratch card from customer

Paralympics: Italy savours best-ever medal haul

Volleyball: Italy's women are European champions

Not getting vaccinated puts lives at risk - Mattarella

Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini

Privacy watchdog eyeing use of drones in cities, on beaches

Fire hits Turin apartment block, 5 slightly hurt

Golf: Molinaris 3 and 6 shots off lead at Italy Open halfway

ROME

Not getting vaccinated puts lives at risk - Mattarella

Don't invoke liberty to dodge 'moral, civic' duty says president

ROME, SEP 6 - President Sergio Mattarella has made a fresh call for Italian people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, saying failing to do so puts lives at risk. "Don't invoke liberty in order to avoid getting vaccinating because this call is the equivalent of a request to put others' health at risk and, in some cases, to put others lives' at risk," Mattarella said on Sunday at a ceremony for the opening of the academic year at Pavia University. "With the exception of those who do so for health reasons, those who demand the right not to get vaccinated and live a normal life by going to places of work and leisure force others to limit their freedom and forego the chance to get back to a (normal) life". (ANSA).

