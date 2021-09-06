Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
06 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 6 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his men must be "more ruthless and precise" after the European champions wasted many chances in a goalless draw in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Basel. Domenico Berardi failed to take advantage of a one-one-one with the hosts' goalkeeper in the first half and Jorginho failed to convert a penalty in the second. It was the second consecutive game in which Italy dropped points, after Friday's 1-1 draw with Bulgaria, and the draw sapped the joy out of the national team setting a new international record by taking their unbeaten run up to 36 games. Italy remain top of European qualifying Group C with 11 points from five games, four more than Switzerland who, however, have two games in hand. Mancini's men face Lithuania in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su