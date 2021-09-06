Lunedì 06 Settembre 2021 | 08:39

ROME
Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini

ROME
Privacy watchdog eyeing use of drones in cities, on beaches

TURIN
Fire hits Turin apartment block, 5 slightly hurt

ROME
Golf: Molinaris 3 and 6 shots off lead at Italy Open halfway

CARRARA
Juve player's beach club fined for using workers off books

CASERTA
Shots fired against centre named after Camorra-slain priest

GENOA
Cops probe anti-vax death threats against Liguria governor

ROME
Vaccines: 92.1% of teachers have had at least one jab

VATICAN CITY
Without care for Creation world won't heal tweets pope

ROME
Dalla Chiesa's death saw leap in Mafia fight says Mattarella

ROME
Vaccines: Target of 60% of jabs to under-19s reached

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Azzurri held 0-0 in Switzerland, record unbeaten run of 36 games

ROME, SEP 6 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his men must be "more ruthless and precise" after the European champions wasted many chances in a goalless draw in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Basel. Domenico Berardi failed to take advantage of a one-one-one with the hosts' goalkeeper in the first half and Jorginho failed to convert a penalty in the second. It was the second consecutive game in which Italy dropped points, after Friday's 1-1 draw with Bulgaria, and the draw sapped the joy out of the national team setting a new international record by taking their unbeaten run up to 36 games. Italy remain top of European qualifying Group C with 11 points from five games, four more than Switzerland who, however, have two games in hand. Mancini's men face Lithuania in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. (ANSA).

