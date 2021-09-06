Soccer: Italy must be more ruthless, precise says Mancini

ROME, SEP 6 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his men must be "more ruthless and precise" after the European champions wasted many chances in a goalless draw in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Basel. Domenico Berardi failed to take advantage of a one-one-one with the hosts' goalkeeper in the first half and Jorginho failed to convert a penalty in the second. It was the second consecutive game in which Italy dropped points, after Friday's 1-1 draw with Bulgaria, and the draw sapped the joy out of the national team setting a new international record by taking their unbeaten run up to 36 games. Italy remain top of European qualifying Group C with 11 points from five games, four more than Switzerland who, however, have two games in hand. Mancini's men face Lithuania in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. (ANSA).