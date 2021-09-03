Privacy watchdog eyeing use of drones in cities, on beaches
ROME
03 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 3 - Italy's privacy watchdog said Friday it was eyeing the use of drones in cities and on beaches. It said some authorities might be using them "too easily" and might be invading people's privacy. In particular, the watchdog has opened three probes into the use of drones in urban centres and over beach areas by the comune of Bari, Roma Capitale and the Roma 3 health agency. (ANSA).
