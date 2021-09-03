Juve player's beach club fined for using workers off books

CARRARA, SEP 3 - A Tuscan beach club owned by Juventus and Italy midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has been fined over 40,000 euros for employing workers off the books, sources said Friday. The fine was levied after Carabinieri found 11 'black' workers employed at an evening event at the bathing establishment at Massa Carrara earlier this week. Bernadeschi, who bought the Amare Holi Beach Club earlier this year and held his wedding party there after returning from Wembley as European champion, was said to "have nothing to do with this affair", according to the management. Former Fiorentina player Bernadeschi, 27, married ex Big Brother contestant Veronica Ciardi at the club in mid-July, after the Azzurri's victory over England in a penalty shoot-out on July 11. "Bernardeschi has nothing to do with this affair, and the staff found without work contracts do not belong to our staff," said the beach club management, based in Rome. "It was the private committee that brought 11 persons, which is used to accompany the guests to the tables and do public relations," said the company, which runs the club the player owns. Bernardeschi, who came on a substitute against England, scored one of the winning penalties that gave Italy their second European crown after 1968. (ANSA).