ROME
Privacy watchdog eyeing use of drones in cities, on beaches

TURIN
Fire hits Turin apartment block, 5 slightly hurt

ROME
Golf: Molinaris 3 and 6 shots off lead at Italy Open halfway

CARRARA
Juve player's beach club fined for using workers off books

CASERTA
Shots fired against centre named after Camorra-slain priest

GENOA
Cops probe anti-vax death threats against Liguria governor

ROME
Vaccines: 92.1% of teachers have had at least one jab

VATICAN CITY
Without care for Creation world won't heal tweets pope

ROME
Dalla Chiesa's death saw leap in Mafia fight says Mattarella

ROME
Vaccines: Target of 60% of jabs to under-19s reached

ROME
Paralympics:Italy bags another 7 medals,beats Seoul record

CASERTA

Shots fired against centre named after Camorra-slain priest

Don Diana Home targeted from nearby building in Casalesi fief

CASERTA, SEP 3 - Shots were fired Thursday night against a centre named after an Italian priest gunned down by the Camorra in 1994 in his home town near Caserta where the clan that forced mafia writer Roberto Saviano into police protection held sway. The shots were fired at Don Diana's Home, named after Father Peppino Diana, killed by the notorious Casalesi clan in their fief of Casal di Principe. Police said they had appeared to have been fired from another which was once owned by a local mobster and is set to be turned over to socially useful purposes. Don Diana first started defying the Camorra, and the Casalesi, In the mid-1980s, when he set up a welcome centre for African immigrants in Campania to stop them from being recruited by the Camorra in a direct challenge to their business practices. At Christmas 1991, he published a letter urging his parishioners to shun the Camorra. The letter entitled "For the love of my people I will not stay silent", called on the church to resist the Camorra's rule, which he called "a form of terrorism". He also denounced the Casalesi clan's business practices: "Extortion that has left our region with no potential for development; kickbacks of 20 per cent on construction projects; illegal drug trafficking, which has created gangs of marginalised youth and unskilled workers at the beck and call of criminal organisations." In 1994 he testified in an investigation of ties linking the Camorra, politicians and businessmen after the Government's decision to suspend the local council in Casal Di Principe because of its links to the Camorra. He had threatened to stop administering sacraments to camorristi, refusing to marry them. He also sided with the newly elected mayor of Casal di Principe, who was trying to prevent firms connected to the Camorra from tendering for public contracts. On March 19, 1994, he was shot twice in the head in the Church of San Nicola di Bari in the town of Casal di Principe while preparing to offer a Mass for the feast of Saint Joseph. He was 35. In his bestselling 2006 Camorra exposeé Gomorrah, writer Saviano, who personally knew Father Diana, dedicated a chapter to the priest. The title of the book comes from a letter by Diana, "time has come to stop being a Gomorrah." "He decided to take an interest in the dynamics of power and not merely its corollary suffering," Saviano wrote. "He didn't want merely to clean the wound but to understand the mechanisms of the metastasis, to prevent the cancer from spreading, to block the source of whatever was turning his home into a gold mine of capital with an abundance of cadavers." On March 20, 2014, Pope Francis gave a speech urging the mafia to change their ways and repent, and threatened them with excommunication. After the speech, he donned a priestly ceremonial garment once worn by Diana. Saviano, 41, has been living in round-the-clock police protection since he denounced the Casalesi in Gomorrah, which was turned into a Cannes-winning film and later a hit TV series. (ANSA).

