Cops probe anti-vax death threats against Liguria governor

GENOA, SEP 3 - Italian DIGOS security police and postal police are probing death threats from anti-vaxxers against Liguria's centre-right Governor Giovanni Toti on social media chat rooms, sources said Friday. The probe is part of a broader inquiry into threats made by anti-vaxxers on Telegram against politicians, journalists and health officials and experts. The threats against Toti included: "You're the next one on the list", "Doing away with you isn't enough", "You too against the wall" and "You will be killed". Premier Mario Draghi on Thursday voiced "solidarity" with those who had fallen victim to the "odious violence" of anti-vaxxers. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, health officials and journalists have received repeated death threats because of their pro-vax stances. "I want to express full solidarity to all those who have been subjected to violence on the part of anti-vaxxers, a particularly hateful and cowardly violence when it is directed against those who are in the media and those in the front line against the pandemic," Draghi said. Italian anti-vaxxers posted death threats against 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Di Maio in Telegram chat rooms on Tuesday. "Another rat to be executed", "we need lead", and "you must die", were some of the messages. Postal police have started examining illegal activities of anti-vaxxers on the Telegram portal, in their threats against pro-vaccine officials and journalists. Interior MInister Luciana Lamorgese said Wednesday the government will beef up measures to protect people against Web-based hate after the spate of attacks. Rightwing leaders like the League's Salvini have said that while they condemn violence, they understand the anti-vaxxers' anger and no one should be forced to get the COVID jab - which Draghi has said will be made compulsory. There have been a number of violent protests and other incidents involving anti-vaxxers in Italy recently. On Sunday night a top virologist, Matteo Bassetti, was accosted by a 46-year-old man who has been cited for issuing serious threats. The man reportedly came across Bassetti in the street and started following him, filming him on his phone and shouting at him: "You're going to kill all of us with these vaccines and we're going to make you pay". Meanwhile in Rome Monday, a video journalist from La Repubblica daily was attacked by a protester at an anti-Green Pass sit-in outside the Education Ministry. And a pro-Green Pass teacher received a bullet in the mail. Threatened anti-Green Pass protests including a train blockade flopped Thursday as anti-vaxxers were put off by a massive police presence at rail stations across the country. (ANSA).