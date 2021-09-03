Without care for Creation world won't heal tweets pope

VATICAN CITY, SEP 3 - Pope Francis tweeted Friday "the pandemic has highlighted how much we are vulnerable and interconnected. If we don't take care of each other, starting with the last ones, from those who are most affected, including Creation, we cannot heal the world. #TimeOfCreation" Francis has made the care of Creation one of he themes of his pontificate, dedicating to it his 'green' encyclical Laudato si' (Praise Be to You). The encyclical, published in May 2015, has the subtitle "on care for our common home". In it, the pope critiques consumerism and irresponsible development, laments environmental degradation and global warming, and calls all people of the world to take "swift and unified global action. (ANSA).