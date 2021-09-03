Venerdì 03 Settembre 2021 | 14:44

ROME
Vaccines: Target of 60% of jabs to under-19s reached

ROME
Paralympics:Italy bags another 7 medals,beats Seoul record

ROME
Afghanistan: Help nearby countries with refugees - Di Maio

TURIN
Fire hits Turin apartment block

CERNOBBIO
2020 saw biggest crisis ever says Ambrosetti Forum

ROME
COVID: Regions at moderate risk up, RT no down

VENICE
Cinema: Sorrentino gets 9 mins applause at Venice

FLORENCE

Soccer: Italy held by Bulgaria, equal record winning streak

 
MASSA
Man, 88, dies in house blast and collapse

ROME
COVID: 6,761 new cases, 62 more victims

TURIN
Cops escort teacher without Green Pass out of school

ROME

Legal row between EU and AstraZeneca settled

ROME, SEP 3 - Italy has reached its target of vaccinating 60% of its under-19 population, sources said Friday. That is a total of over 2.7 million young people. Some 1.8 million of the age bracket are without any dose. COVID Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo had set a target of a minimum of 60% of students vaccinated in order to return to school in person and in safely. Meanwhile a legal dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca was settled Friday. The company will deliver its remaining contractually obliged doses. "AstraZeneca is effective, safe and important," said a European Commission spokesman. "Several member states need it for their vaccination campaigns". The EU had sued the pharma giant for failing to meet its deliveries on time. (ANSA).

