Vaccines: Target of 60% of jabs to under-19s reached
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
03 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 3 - Italy has reached its target of vaccinating 60% of its under-19 population, sources said Friday. That is a total of over 2.7 million young people. Some 1.8 million of the age bracket are without any dose. COVID Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo had set a target of a minimum of 60% of students vaccinated in order to return to school in person and in safely. Meanwhile a legal dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca was settled Friday. The company will deliver its remaining contractually obliged doses. "AstraZeneca is effective, safe and important," said a European Commission spokesman. "Several member states need it for their vaccination campaigns". The EU had sued the pharma giant for failing to meet its deliveries on time. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su