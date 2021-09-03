Vaccines: Target of 60% of jabs to under-19s reached

ROME, SEP 3 - Italy has reached its target of vaccinating 60% of its under-19 population, sources said Friday. That is a total of over 2.7 million young people. Some 1.8 million of the age bracket are without any dose. COVID Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo had set a target of a minimum of 60% of students vaccinated in order to return to school in person and in safely. Meanwhile a legal dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca was settled Friday. The company will deliver its remaining contractually obliged doses. "AstraZeneca is effective, safe and important," said a European Commission spokesman. "Several member states need it for their vaccination campaigns". The EU had sued the pharma giant for failing to meet its deliveries on time. (ANSA).