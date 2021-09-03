Paralympics:Italy bags another 7 medals,beats Seoul record

ROME, SEP 3 - Italy bagged another seven Paralympic medals Friday to raise its haul to a new record 65, well beyond the previous record of 54 set at Seoul in 1988. Stefano Raimondi won the silver in the SM10 200m individual medley, taking his personal tally to seven medals. Assunta Legnante got a silver in the shot putt. There bronze medals for Ndiaga Dieng in the 1,500m on the track, Federico Mancarella in the speed canoe event, Giulia Terzi (her sixth medal) in the S7 50m butterfly, and Monica Boggioni in the SM5 200m individual medley. The Azzurri also won the bronze in the 4X100 medley in the pool. Italy are ninth in the medal table with 13 golds, 27 silvers and 25 bronzes, one place behind Australia with 18 golds. China is top with 85, followed by GB with 37, the ROC with 34, the US with 32, Ukraine with 23, the Netherlands with 22 and Brazil with 19, one ahead of Australia. photo: Raimondi (ANSA).