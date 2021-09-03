COVID: Regions at moderate risk up, RT no down

ROME, SEP 3 - The number of regions at moderate risk of COVID contagion rose in the weekly report by the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) while the RT contagion number dipped slightly. Some 17 regions and autonomous provinces are classified as moderate risk for COVID this week, compared to 10 last week. Some seven regions and autonomous provinces report so-called resilience alerts for the pressure on their health systems. Sicily stands out with the number of cases of COVID this week up to 9,771. The weekly case trend is also up in Veneto. In Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria the decision-making indicators of 10% occupancy in ICUs and 15% of general hospital admissions are well over those thresholds and could herald a change in colour from white to yellow for Sardinia and Calabria, joining Sicily which is aleeady yellow, the only Italian region to currently show moderate COVID risk. The transmission index Rt is down a tad to 0.97 and the average incidence is also down to 74 per 100,000 inhabitants. (ANSA).