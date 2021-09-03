Venerdì 03 Settembre 2021 | 14:43

Vaccines: Target of 60% of jabs to under-19s reached

Paralympics:Italy bags another 7 medals,beats Seoul record

Afghanistan: Help nearby countries with refugees - Di Maio

Fire hits Turin apartment block

2020 saw biggest crisis ever says Ambrosetti Forum

COVID: Regions at moderate risk up, RT no down

Cinema: Sorrentino gets 9 mins applause at Venice

Soccer: Italy held by Bulgaria, equal record winning streak

 
Man, 88, dies in house blast and collapse

COVID: 6,761 new cases, 62 more victims

Cops escort teacher without Green Pass out of school

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

CERNOBBIO

2020 saw biggest crisis ever says Ambrosetti Forum

Collapse 32 times worse than any other, 47mn women face poverty

CERNOBBIO, SEP 3 - Last year saw the biggest global health and economic crisis ever seen, the annual Ambrosetti Forum heard on its opening day Friday. "2020 marked the deepest global crisis ever seen by our generation," said Valerio De Molli, managing director and managing partner of The European House Ambrosetti, kicking off the annual brainstorming session. "The collapse in global GDP was 32 times worse than the worst previous crisis, while Italy's 8.9% GDP contraction was the fourth worst in the 150 years of Italian history." As well as its economic impact, "the social consequences of the pandemic were enormous and asymmetrical, said De Molli. Women and young people were the categories that suffered the most, he said. He said some 47 million women around the world risk falling below the poverty line. The Ambrosetti Forum organized by The European House - Ambrosetti, a consulting firm - is an annual international economic conference held at Villa d'Este, in the Italian town of Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como. Since its inception in 1975, the Forum has brought together heads of state, ministers, Nobel laureates and businesspeople to discuss current challenges to the world's economies and societies. (ANSA).

