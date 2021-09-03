Soccer: Italy held by Bulgaria, equal record winning streak

Venerdì 03 Settembre 2021 | 13:00

VENICE
Cinema: Sorrentino gets 9 mins applause at Venice

FLORENCE

MASSA
Man, 88, dies in house blast and collapse

ROME
COVID: 6,761 new cases, 62 more victims

TURIN
Cops escort teacher without Green Pass out of school

ROME
Draghi urges jab, solidarity for anti-vax violence victims

PORDENONE
Chinese takeover of drone plant 'breaks armaments law'

VENICE
Venice Regata gender pay parity row settled

ROME
3 Italians set to go sub-orbital on Virgin Galactic

ROME
Italy OKs parking spots for pregnant women

MILAN
Soccer: Giroud tests positive for COVID

FLORENCE

Now let's think of beating Swiss says goalscorer Chiesa

FLORENCE, SEP 3 - Italy were held 1-1 by Bulgaria in their World Cup qualifying Group C match in Florence Thursday night but the European champs equalled the 35-match unbeaten run record held by Spain and Brazil. Brazil set the record between 1993 and 1996 and Spain equalled it between 2007 and 2009. Juve and Euro 2020 star Federico Chiesa put Italy ahead in the 16th minute and Atanas Iliev, who plays for Serie B side Ascoli, leveled the scores after 39 minutes. Italy top Group C with 10 points from four games, ahead of Switzerland with six points from two games and Northern Island with four points from three matches. Bulgaria have two from four and Lithuania zero from three. Italy travel to Switzerland on Sunday before hosting Lithuana on Wednesday. Chiesa said: "We didn't bring the three points home, a pity because ahead of Sunday we would have been more serene. "We have to go to Switzerland playing like we know how. "But today we showed that we had great ideas and great play". The former Fiorentina striker said "the emotion for the goal was strong but I want to win and today we didn't manage to do it. "We must think about imposing our game and we must already think about Switzerland. "The first game of the season is always the hardest, last year, too, we drew with Bosnia. "Then we showed that the results would come our way." Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on July 11. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
