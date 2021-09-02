Man, 88, dies in house blast and collapse
MASSA
02 Settembre 2021
MASSA, SEP 2 - An 88-year-old man died after a gas blast ripped through his home near Massa in Tuscany Thursday causing the building to collapse in ruins. The man is believed to have been killed instantly by falling rubble. The accident happened at Filattiera near Pontremoli. The man was alone in the two-floor house. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
