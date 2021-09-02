Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021 | 18:59

Man, 88, dies in house blast and collapse

 
COVID: 6,761 new cases, 62 more victims

Cops escort teacher without Green Pass out of school

Draghi urges jab, solidarity for anti-vax violence victims

Chinese takeover of drone plant 'breaks armaments law'

Venice Regata gender pay parity row settled

3 Italians set to go sub-orbital on Virgin Galactic

Italy OKs parking spots for pregnant women

Soccer: Giroud tests positive for COVID

Golf: Elder Molinari scores hole in one at Italian Open

COVID: Lazio red in latest ECDC map

Positivity rate up from 2.1% to 2.3%

ROME, SEP 2 - There have been 6,761 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 62 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares to 6,503 new cases and 69 more victims Wednesday. Some 293,067 more tests have been done, compared to 303,717 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up from 2.1% to 2.3%. Intensive care cases are up 15 to 555 and hospital admissions down 26 to 4,205. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,553,241, and the death toll 129,352. The recovered and discharged are now 4,286,991, up 6,372 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 136,898, down 320. (ANSA).

