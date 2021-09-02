Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021 | 18:59

TURIN

Cops escort teacher without Green Pass out of school

Man comes to institute without certificate for second day

Cops escort teacher without Green Pass out of school

TURIN, SEP 2 - Carabinieri police on Thursday escorted a teacher who had come to school without the Green Pass vaccine passport out of the building in Turin. It was the second day in a row that French teacher Giuseppe Pantaleo had presented himself at the Istituto Curie-Levi high school without the passport, which is compulsory for teachers and other staff across Italy. On Wednesday the head teachers, whose job it is to check the passports, had refused to let Pantaleo in - and the teacher filed a police complaint against him for alleged abuse of office. Pantaleo said: "The head invited me to leave because I was without the Green Pass, and I replied that I would not leave of my own free will, and so he called the Carabinieri. "It must be clear that it is not me who is leaving, but that the Carabinieri are taking me out". Several anti-vax teachers have been stopped from entering schools across Italy because they are not carrying Green Passes. (ANSA).

