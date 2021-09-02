Venice Regata gender pay parity row settled

VENICE, SEP 2 - A gender pay parity row at Venice's historic Regata Storica has been settled with women's prizes rising to the same level as male rowers. The female rowers who take part in the Regata's competitions on Sunday will get the same cash prizes as their male counterparts for the first time, organizers said Thursday. The prize purse has been raised to 25,900 euros, allowing for prize parity, sources said. The disparity in prize money between the sexes sparked a row that went national at the beginning of the summer. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro vowed to help settle the issue. (ANSA).