ROME
Draghi urges jab, solidarity for anti-vax violence victims

 
PORDENONE
Chinese takeover of drone plant 'breaks armaments law'

 
VENICE
Venice Regata gender pay parity row settled

 
ROME
3 Italians set to go sub-orbital on Virgin Galactic

 
ROME
Italy OKs parking spots for pregnant women

 
MILAN
Soccer: Giroud tests positive for COVID

 
ROME
Golf: Elder Molinari scores hole in one at Italian Open

 
ROME
COVID: Lazio red in latest ECDC map

 
GENOA
Genoa feting homegrown creation, jeans

 
ROME
Storms to hit Italy this weekend

 
VENICE
Benigni wows audience as gets career Golden Lion

 

VENICE

Venice Regata gender pay parity row settled

Female rowers to get same prize money as men

Venice Regata gender pay parity row settled

VENICE, SEP 2 - A gender pay parity row at Venice's historic Regata Storica has been settled with women's prizes rising to the same level as male rowers. The female rowers who take part in the Regata's competitions on Sunday will get the same cash prizes as their male counterparts for the first time, organizers said Thursday. The prize purse has been raised to 25,900 euros, allowing for prize parity, sources said. The disparity in prize money between the sexes sparked a row that went national at the beginning of the summer. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro vowed to help settle the issue. (ANSA).

