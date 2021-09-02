Italy OKs parking spots for pregnant women

ROME, SEP 2 - Italy on Thursday OKd special parking spots for pregnant women. Sanctions for those who take reserved slots have been beefed up in a new infrastructure bill approved by cabinet. Fines have been doubled for drivers who take disabled spots. They will now range from 168 to 672 euros. Pregnant women's spaces have been dubbed 'pink stalls". They have been introduced into the Highway Code for the first time. (ANSA).