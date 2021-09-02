Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021 | 15:39

ROME
Italy OKs parking spots for pregnant women

MILAN
Soccer: Giroud tests positive for COVID

ROME
Golf: Elder Molinari scores hole in one at Italian Open

ROME
COVID: Lazio red in latest ECDC map

GENOA
Genoa feting homegrown creation, jeans

ROME
Storms to hit Italy this weekend

VENICE
Benigni wows audience as gets career Golden Lion

ROME
Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

ROME
Paralympics: Italy bags 8 more medals, haul up to 57

ROME
TAR KOs plea of teachers suspended for lack of Green Pass

ROME
Paralympics: Italy bags 7 more medals, haul up to 57

MILAN

Soccer: Giroud tests positive for COVID

'Well but self-isolating, no contact with team'

MILAN, SEP 2 - Olivier Giroud has tested positive for COVID-19, AC Milan said Thursday. The 34-year-old former Montpellier, Arsenal and Chelsea centre-forward tested positive to a swab carried out at his home, the Rossoneri said. Giroud is well but is having to self-isolated, Milan said. The local health authorities have been informed. Giroud has not had any contact with teammates since Sunday's 4-1 win over Cagliari at the San Siro, the club said. Giroud bagged his first brace for the Rossoneri in that match. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
