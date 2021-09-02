Soccer: Giroud tests positive for COVID

Italy OKs parking spots for pregnant women
MILAN
02 Settembre 2021
MILAN, SEP 2 - Olivier Giroud has tested positive for COVID-19, AC Milan said Thursday. The 34-year-old former Montpellier, Arsenal and Chelsea centre-forward tested positive to a swab carried out at his home, the Rossoneri said. Giroud is well but is having to self-isolated, Milan said. The local health authorities have been informed. Giroud has not had any contact with teammates since Sunday's 4-1 win over Cagliari at the San Siro, the club said. Giroud bagged his first brace for the Rossoneri in that match. (ANSA).
