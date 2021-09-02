Golf: Elder Molinari scores hole in one at Italian Open

ROME, SEP 2 - Edoardo Molinari, elder brother of 2018 Open winner Francesco, scored a hole in one at the Italian Open outside Rome on Thursday. 'Edo', who at 40 is two years older than the last Ryder Cup star, holed out from the tee at the 219m par 3 seventh, sparking loud applause. He won a car. Italy's only major winner Francesco Molinari, is doubtful about a return to form at this week's 78th Italian Open after struggling this season with a back problem that prevented him from featuring in major tournaments, apart from a 13th place finish in the US Open at the end of June. But aiming for a win against big names like English pair Tommy Fleetwood and former world no.1 Luke Donald is Italy's other star, Guido Migliozzi, who is still basking in the afterglow of his fourth-place finish at Torrey Pines on June 20. Another former world no 1, Germany's Martin Kaymer, will be gunning for success at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue just outside Rome, the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia Montecelio. The younger and more famous Molinari said before the start: "two years after the last time it's nice to return to the Italian Open. Sadly physical problems have affected my season and I don't come here with great expectations. I hope to rediscover my best form soon and above all the continuity that has been lacking, especially in training." Piedmont-born Molinari, 38, had to skip the Olympics with the back issue he first suffered at the PGA in May. He said "missing the Olympics was hard. But now I look ahead and hope, in 2024, to get to Paris (the Olympics) in the best shape possible". (ANSA).