COVID: Lazio red in latest ECDC map

ROME, SEP 2 - Lazio, the region around Rome, has turned red in the latest COVID contagion map from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), issued Thursday. Campania, the region around Naples, is back yellow. These are the two main novelties in the new map. Basilicata, Calabria, Marche, Sardinia, Sicily and Tuscany remain red. The European regions with the highest rate of contagion in relation to population (dark red) are Corsica and southern France, as well as northwestern Ireland. (ANSA).