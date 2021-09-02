Storms to hit Italy this weekend

Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021 | 15:26

ROME, SEP 2 - Storms will hit Italy this weekend, pushed towards the Bel Paese by a vortex forming in the central Mediterranean, the iLMeteo.it website said Thursday. However, the weather will start improving again on Sunday, it said. "After a largely sunny Thursday," said the website's forecasters, "clouds will increase from Friday, spreading across the northwest and then from Sardinia towards central regions. Rain will fall on the western Alps in Piedmont and the Ligurian mountains, while Sardinia is expected to see thunderstorms that will then spread to southern and eastern parts. The weather front will intensify over the weekend with violent thunderstorms starting in Lazio and Tuscany and spreading to Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, and lastly Puglia, Basilicata and Campania. "The atmospheric phenomena may be particularly strong, causing sudden flooding," said IlMeteo.it. On Sunday storms will still affect the south, the Lazio and Abruzzo Apennines and the central and western Alps. But sunny weather will return to the rest of the country. The forecasters said temperatures would fall with the storms and rise slightly when the sun comes out again. (ANSA).

