Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021 | 13:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

 
ROME
TAR KOs plea of teachers suspended for lack of Green Pass

TAR KOs plea of teachers suspended for lack of Green Pass

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy bags 7 more medals, haul up to 57

Paralympics: Italy bags 7 more medals, haul up to 57

 
ROME
Brain drain from South,1.6 mn young people in 25 yrs

Brain drain from South,1.6 mn young people in 25 yrs

 
ROME
Writer Daniele Del Giudice dies

Writer Daniele Del Giudice dies

 
ROME
Govt tensions rise as League MP votes against Green Pass

Govt tensions rise as League MP votes against Green Pass

 
ROME
Record number of tourists stayed in Italy this summer

Record number of tourists stayed in Italy this summer

 
ROME
COVID: 6,503 new cases, 69 more victims

COVID: 6,503 new cases, 69 more victims

 
FLORENCE
Soccer: Hope we've started cycle says Mancini

Soccer: Hope we've started cycle says Mancini

 
ROME
Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

 
ROME
Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Polignano, il cubo di cementoche «sfregia» il ponte borbonico

Polignano, il cubo di cemento Foto
che «sfregia» il ponte borbonico

ROME

Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

Victim 'beaten, followed onto bus and stabbed'

Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

ROME, SEP 2 - Italian police on Thursday arrested four people on suspicion of taking part in an alleged 'punitive' racial attack on a man on the outskirts of Rome at the end of July. The four allegedly punched, ran over and followed the victim onto bus where they stabbed him several times, police said. The four men are aged between 29 and 34, police said. The live in the La Rustica district. Police said the alleged attack had the "clear aim" of punishing the man after a string of robberies in the area. The robberies and burglaries had caused alarm in the area. The men were placed under house arrest. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it