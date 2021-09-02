Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

ROME, SEP 2 - Italian police on Thursday arrested four people on suspicion of taking part in an alleged 'punitive' racial attack on a man on the outskirts of Rome at the end of July. The four allegedly punched, ran over and followed the victim onto bus where they stabbed him several times, police said. The four men are aged between 29 and 34, police said. The live in the La Rustica district. Police said the alleged attack had the "clear aim" of punishing the man after a string of robberies in the area. The robberies and burglaries had caused alarm in the area. The men were placed under house arrest. (ANSA).