TAR KOs plea of teachers suspended for lack of Green Pass

ROME, SEP 2 - The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) on Thursday rejected a plea from teachers who were suspended because they did not have the COVID-19 Green Pass vaccine passport showing they had been immunized from the virus. The TAR said education authorities had acted correctly in suspending the teachers. It said the right not to get vaccinated was "not absolute". Anti-vax teachers are among the many Italians who have been protesting against the Green Pass. Government tensions rose Thursday after a rightwing League MP voted against the government's Green Pass vaccine passport on Wednesday night. Claudio Borghi voted against the government having made the passport compulsory for long-distance trains and buses and domestic airline flights, a move that has sparked widespread protests by anti-vaxxers. On Thursday Borghi tried to row back his vote telling La Stampa newspaper: "The Green Pass is substantially a disguised obligation. It was not a vote against the Green Pass, but one to improve it". Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta slammed Borghi's vote saying "it is a choice that puts the League out of the government majority. Clarification is needed". The nationalist League retorted "It's Letta who is out of this world!" League leader Matteo Salvini said "if the State imposes the Green Pass, let it also guarantee rapid COVID tests, free for all". Planned protests against the Green Pass on trains largely failed to materialise, apart from a 30-strong demo outside Rome's Termini Station including militants from the far-right Forza Nuova movement. In Naples only two demonstrators came to the main rail station while in Genoa about a dozen protesters turned out, and in Turin one man was arrested. In Rimini, an anti-vax stronghold, just a handful of 'No Green Pass' protesters made it to the station. (ANSA).