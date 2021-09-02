Paralympics: Italy bags 7 more medals, haul up to 57

ROME, SEP 2 - Italy on Thursday bagged seven more Paralympic medals taking its haul up to a new record 57, 18 more than it got at Rio 2016. The Azzurri won the men's handbike team relay to kick off another great day. Then, Antonio Fantin won the silver in the 400 freestyle in the S6 category (physical disability). Stefano Raimondi grabbed another silver in the 100m backstroke, S10 category (physical disability). Oney Tapia got the bronze in the discus in the F11 category (partially sighted), adding to his bronze in the shot put. And Francesco Bettella got the bronze in the 50m backstroke in the S1 category (physical disability). It was the second medal for the 32-year-old from Padua. Vincenza Petrilli won a silver medal in the W2 archery. Finally, Luigi Beggiato won bronze in the S4 50m freestyle. It was the 23-year-old Veneto swimmer's third medal. Italy is ninth in the medal table with 13 golds, 24 silvers and 20 bronzes, behind Australia on 16 golds. China tops the table with 76 golds, followed by Great Britain with 33, the RPC with 32, the US with 25, Ukraine with 20, the Netjerlands on 19 and Brazil on 18, just above Australia. photo: Tapia (ANSA).