Brain drain from South,1.6 mn young people in 25 yrs

ROME, SEP 2 - The brain drain of young people from the South of Italy has been Some 1.4 million young people left Italy from 1995 to 2020, the report said, "an exodus largely due to young people from the South". There has been a "collapse" of young brains in the Mezzogiorno, the report said. More than 1.6 million young people have left the southern regions since 1995, it said. The report added that the percentage of Italian GDP produced in the South between 1995 and 2020 fell from just over 24% to 22%. The per capita GDP remained about half of what it is in the richer North of Italy, the report said. (ANSA).