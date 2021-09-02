Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021 | 13:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

Racial attack on Rome outskirts, 4 arrested

 
ROME
TAR KOs plea of teachers suspended for lack of Green Pass

TAR KOs plea of teachers suspended for lack of Green Pass

 
ROME
Paralympics: Italy bags 7 more medals, haul up to 57

Paralympics: Italy bags 7 more medals, haul up to 57

 
ROME
Brain drain from South,1.6 mn young people in 25 yrs

Brain drain from South,1.6 mn young people in 25 yrs

 
ROME
Writer Daniele Del Giudice dies

Writer Daniele Del Giudice dies

 
ROME
Govt tensions rise as League MP votes against Green Pass

Govt tensions rise as League MP votes against Green Pass

 
ROME
Record number of tourists stayed in Italy this summer

Record number of tourists stayed in Italy this summer

 
ROME
COVID: 6,503 new cases, 69 more victims

COVID: 6,503 new cases, 69 more victims

 
FLORENCE
Soccer: Hope we've started cycle says Mancini

Soccer: Hope we've started cycle says Mancini

 
ROME
Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

 
ROME
Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Polignano, il cubo di cementoche «sfregia» il ponte borbonico

Polignano, il cubo di cemento Foto
che «sfregia» il ponte borbonico

ROME

Brain drain from South,1.6 mn young people in 25 yrs

Mezzogiorno's share of national GDP dropped steadily says report

Brain drain from South,1.6 mn young people in 25 yrs

ROME, SEP 2 - The brain drain of young people from the South of Italy has been Some 1.4 million young people left Italy from 1995 to 2020, the report said, "an exodus largely due to young people from the South". There has been a "collapse" of young brains in the Mezzogiorno, the report said. More than 1.6 million young people have left the southern regions since 1995, it said. The report added that the percentage of Italian GDP produced in the South between 1995 and 2020 fell from just over 24% to 22%. The per capita GDP remained about half of what it is in the richer North of Italy, the report said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it