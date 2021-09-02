Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021 | 13:53

ROME

Record number of tourists stayed in Italy this summer

23 mn in July-Aug, 5 mn more than 2019, foreign boost from pass

Record number of tourists stayed in Italy this summer

ROME, SEP 2 - A record number of Italian tourists stayed in Italy this summer, a survey said Thursday. Between July and August some 23 million Italians opted for a domestic holiday, compared to 17 million in 2020 and 18 million in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year. "This is an unexpected result," said the survey by Cna Turismo e Commercio, which ANSA published an advance copy of. The Italians were joined by six million foreign tourists, the survey said. This was a lot fewer than the years before the pandemic but a lot more than expected, said Cna Turismo e Commercio. They said the result was due to the positive effects of the Green Pass vaccine passport. The Italian economy is picking up as the country emerges from the worst of the pandemic thanks to a vaccine rollout. (ANSA).

