Soccer: Hope we've started cycle says Mancini

FLORENCE, SEP 1 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said Wednesday he hoped the Azzurri had opened a new cycle after their Euro 2020 triumph and that the national team would only start losing again after the World Cup in Qatar next year. Speaking ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in Florence, Mancini said "Our hope is that a cycle has been opened with the victory at the Euros, the World Cup is not far off and this team can still improve. "And then if you enjoy yourself in the end you win because when you do a job you enjoy you always give the utmost: it's possible to lose in football but let's hope it will only happen after 2022. "The main goal now is to qualify" said the Marche tactician, who said Thursday's team would not be very different from the one that played the Euro semi-final against Spain and and the final against England at Wembley - both games the Azzurri won on penalties. Italy can get better in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar next year, Mancini said ahead of the first of a trio of qualifiers in which the Azzurri aim to extend their three-match winning run in their group. "We can improve in the 14 months from now until the World Cup," Mancini said ahead of Thursday's match against Bulgaria at the Franchi. Italy then travel to Switzerland on Sunday before hosting Lithuana on Wednesday September 8. The Azzurri, who are currently on a national record 34-match winning streak including the Euro 2020 final on penalties against England last month, top Group Three with nine points from three games, ahead of the Swiss on six from two. Two more games undefeated would beat the 35-match record set by Spain between 2007 and 2009 and Brazil between 1993 and 1996. Northern Island and Bulgaria have one point from two and three games respectively in the group, and Lithuania have lost their two matches. Mancini also said that Chelsea playmaker Jorginho deserved the Ballon d'Or. (ANSA).