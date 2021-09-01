COVID: 6,503 new cases, 69 more victims

ROME, SEP 1 - There have been 6,503 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 69 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 5,498 new cases and 75 more victims Tuesday. Some 303,717 more tests have been done, compared with 307,643 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 1.8% to 2.1%. Intensive care cases are down four to 540 and hospital admissions 21 down to 4,231. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,546,487, and the death toll 129,290. The recovered and discharged are 4,280,619, up 7,774 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 136,578, down 1,347. (ANSA).