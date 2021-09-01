Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

ROME, SEP 1 - Extremist climate protesters are worse than the impending catastrophe the world faces from the climate crisis, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said at a political training school in Rome on Wednesday. "The world is full of radical chic environmentalists and it is full of extremist and ideological environmentalists," said he former technology and innovation officer at aerosopace giant Leonardo and ex scientific director at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia in Genoa. "They are worse than the climate catastrophe towards which we are hurtling, unless we do something that makes sense. "They are part of the problem, I hope you'll stay open to non-ideological discussion, that you will look at the numbers. "If you don't look at the numbers you risk hurting yourselves as you have never done before". (ANSA).