Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021 | 17:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

 
ROME
Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

 
ROME
Rome mayor files suit against region over wild boar

Rome mayor files suit against region over wild boar

 
ROME

Beef up measures against Web hate attacks - Lamorgese

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope says he never thought of quitting

Pope says he never thought of quitting

 
ROME
'Comeback' Venice film fest to open with Mattarella, Benigni

'Comeback' Venice film fest to open with Mattarella, Benigni

 
ROME
Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

 
ROME
Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

 
MILAN
Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

 
ROME
Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

 
MILAN
E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

ROME

Rome mayor files suit against region over wild boar

Up to regional govt to control animals says Raggi

Rome mayor files suit against region over wild boar

ROME, SEP 1 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday filed a criminal suit against he Lazio regional government over "the massive and uncontrolled" presence of wild boar in the Italian capital's urban areas. The boar invasion, said the 5-Star Movement (M5S) politician, was due to a failure by the government, which is led by Democratic Party (PD) former leader Nicola Zingaretti, to implement effective management plans for the animals. Raggi cited a 1992 law which says regions must "provide for the control of species of wild fauna even in areas where hunting is forbidden". It was up to the regional government to capture the boar and let them back into the wild, she said. The M5S, a formerly anti-establishment and populist party, and the PD, Italy's main centre-left party, are nominal allies at the national level. There have been several recent sightings of boar in Rome. A family of wild boar were caught on CCTV cameras roaming a central Rome street in search of food recently. The animals, which appeared to be unfazed by passing cars and wary pedestrians, were filmed in the central Via Fani, site of late Christian Democrat statesman Aldo Moro's kidnapping in 1978. The mother and her piglets appeared to be very hungry as they rummaged through refuse, passersby said. Italian farmers took to the street in front of parliament and across the country in early July to protest what they say is an "invasion" by wild boars into farmland and cities all over Italy. Farm group Coldiretti said that during the COVID year the number of wild boar straying onto farms and roving the outskirts of Italian cities had risen by 15% to a record total of 2.3 million animals. Coldiretti published what it called a "tragic" toll of one incident caused by the boar every 48 hours in a year of COVID. There have been 16 victims of wild boar incidents in the past year, and 215 people injured, Coldiretti said. The number of car crashes cause by animals on Italian provincial roads has risen by 81% over the past 10 years, the farmers association said. Farmers, animal breeders and shepherds from all over Italy gathered in all of Italy's 20 regional capitals starting in Rome where they rallied outside the parliament building, Montecitorio. They said they want to "stop a calamity that destroys crops, attacks animals, besieges stables and causes road accidents, with concrete dangers for farmers and citizens". A group of young farmers dressed up in boar costumes stopped MPs and explained to them the "emergency situation" they have to face each day. Other farmers brought fruit, salad ingredients and cereal crops that had been completely destroyed by boar. The protesters also held up life-size cut-outs of boar to show politicians how scary an encounter with the animals can be. They also waved banners reading "After COVID, the plague of boar", "We sow, the boar reap", "Let's defend our land" and "Town and country united against wild boar". Many city mayors came to Montecitorio, as well as ordinary citizens worried about what they called "a full-blown emergency". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it