Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021 | 17:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

Extremist climate protesters worse than looming catastrophe

 
ROME
Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

Green Pass for trains and planes amid anti-vax alert

 
ROME
Rome mayor files suit against region over wild boar

Rome mayor files suit against region over wild boar

 
ROME

Beef up measures against Web hate attacks - Lamorgese

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope says he never thought of quitting

Pope says he never thought of quitting

 
ROME
'Comeback' Venice film fest to open with Mattarella, Benigni

'Comeback' Venice film fest to open with Mattarella, Benigni

 
ROME
Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

 
ROME
Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

 
MILAN
Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

 
ROME
Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

 
MILAN
E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

VATICAN CITY

Pope says he never thought of quitting

Francis also says he hopes Becciu is innocent

Pope says he never thought of quitting

VATICAN CITY, SEP 1 - Pope Francis also told a Spanish Catholic radio station Wednesday that he had never thought of resigning as his predecessor Benedict XVI did in 2013. He denied a rumour that had started in his native Argentina that he was set to quit last week. "It has never entered my head" to resign," the pontiff told COPE Radio. "One word may be interpreted in one way or another, no? These things happen. What do I know...I don't know where they got last week that I was about to present my resignation! What word did they take in my country. That's where the news came out," said the 84-year-old pontiff. "And they say it became a scoop, when it never even entered my head. Faced with rather distorted interpretations of some of my words, I usually keep silent, because clearing it up is sometimes worse". Francis also said he hoped Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the highest-ranked cleric ever to face charges of financial crimes, was innocent of alleged embezzlement in a botched London property deal. The former close aide of the pope is is among 10 defendants in the trial that started in late July stemming from a loss-making investment in a controversial property deal regarding a building on Sloane Avenue in London. Becciu, who last year resigned as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, is accused of embezzlement and abuse of office in relation to alleged wrongdoing when he was the Vatican's Substitute of the Secretariat of State. Francis told COPE Radio that it was right to try Becciu but "I desire with all my heart that he is innocent". The pope recalled that "he was an aide of mine and helped me a lot. "He is a person of whom I have a certain respect as a person, and my desire is that he should emerge well. "But it is an affectionate way of presuming innocence, after all. "As well as the presumption of innocence, I can't wait for him to emerge well. "Now it will be justice that decides." The trial ressumes in the Vatican in October. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it