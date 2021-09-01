Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021 | 17:44

Beef up measures against Web hate attacks - Lamorgese

 
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

ROME

Beef up measures against Web hate attacks - Lamorgese

DI Maio, journalists among those targeted by anti-vaxxers

ROME, SEP 1 - Interior MInister Luciana Lamorgese said Wednesday the government will beef up measures to protect people against Web-based hate after a spate of attacks by anti-vaxxers against doctors, journalists and politicians including Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. She said particular attention would be paid to intimidatory threats against journalists and others. Meanwhile postal police started examining illegal activities of anti-vaxxers on the Telegram portal. Italian anti-vaxxers posted death threats against 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Di Maio in Telegram chat rooms on Tuesday. "Another rat to be executed", "we need lead", and "you must die", were some of the messages. Di Maio is among those who have become the target of anti-vax hate after statements in favour of Italy's vaccine rollout. He said this week "the whole political spectrum, and more, must condemn the violence we are seeing on the part of the so-called No Vax, who are protesting in unacceptable forms. "I appeal to all political forces too: you must not fan the flames". Rightwing leaders like the League's Matteo Salvini have said that while they condemn violence, they understand the anti-vaxxers' anger and no one should be forced to get the COVID jab. There have been a number of violent protests and other incidents involving anti-vaxxers in Italy recently. On Sunday night a top virologist, Matteo Bassetti, was accosted by a 46-year-old man who has been cited for issuing serious threats. The man reportedly came across Bassetti in the street and started following him, filming him on his phone and shouting at him: "You're going to kill all of us with these vaccines and we're going to make you pay". Bassetti, an expert in infectious diseases at Genoa's San Martino Hospital, appears regularly on Italian TV and urges people to get the COVID jab. Police said Tuesday that eight people had been cited for social-media threats against Bassetti over the last few months. Prosecutors said they may pursue the charge of stalking against the anti-vaxxers, a charge that could enable them to serve restraining orders on offenders or even put them under house arrest. Meanwhile in Rome Monday, a video journalist from La Repubblica daily was attacked by a protester at an anti-Green Pass sit-in outside the Education Ministry. And a pro-Green Pass teacher received a bullet in the mail. There have been several protests against the vaccine passport, which on Wednesday became obligatory for domestic air and long-distance rail travel, as well as schools. Bassetti told ANSA: "I ask for the State's protection vis a vis people who threaten, I should like the State to punish these people. "I don't want escorts, I want the State to punish people who threaten. "I've been threatened since December, since the vaccine came out: first anonymous letters, then threats by phone in the clinic and at my wife's hotel, it's been continuous". The interior ministry said the right to protest was guaranteed in Italy, but not that to make threats. Italy's privacy watchdog said anti-vaxxers had been posting private details such as the addresses and phone numbers of doctors, journalists, politicians and representatives of institutions in chat rooms and this activity was illegal. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said "solidarity to the many struck by threats or violent attacks. From Minister Di Maio to professor Bassetti, to the journalists, there are now too many suffering invective and attacks by fringes of violent protesters. They are stepping over the limit. Violence can never be tolerated". Interior Undersecretary Carlo Sibilia said anyone blocking rail circulation Wednesday would be committing a crime and "we will have to be intransigent on this". (ANSA).

