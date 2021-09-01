Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021 | 16:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

 
ROME
Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

 
MILAN
Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

 
ROME
Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

 
MILAN
E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope says he hopes Becciu is innocent

Pope says he hopes Becciu is innocent

 
ROME
Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh post-COVID checks

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh post-COVID checks

 
ROME
COVID: Over 70% of Italians over 12 have had both jabs - min

COVID: Over 70% of Italians over 12 have had both jabs - min

 
ROME
Govt releases 140mn for discos and gyms

Govt releases 140mn for discos and gyms

 
PAVIA
Dutch rider dies during Enduro race near Pavia

Dutch rider dies during Enduro race near Pavia

 
ROME
Italy bags another 4 Paralympic medals, record haul now 47

Italy bags another 4 Paralympic medals, record haul now 47

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

MILAN

Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

Firm that made incriminated cladding identified

Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

MILAN, SEP 1 - A Milan skyscraper that burned out Sunday became a torch in about three minutes, according to videos posted on social media by former residents on Wednesday. The Torre dei Moro tower block in Via Antonini caught fire almost immediately sending incandescent parts of the building falling to the ground, the videos viewed by prosecutors show. Experts have said the skyscraper had "security issues" including flammable cladding while residents, who fortunately all got out safely, said the fire alarm failed to go off. Prosecutors said Wednesday they had found the firm that made and fitted the allegedly culpable cladding, a company named Aza Aghito Zambonini, based at Fiorenzuola near Piacenza. The building become a 'torch' due to a 'chimney effect', experts said on Monday. The 'Torre dei Moro' became a blackened ruin after a fire that consumed it all day Sunday. No one was hurt as the building was evacuated in time. The fire started on the 15th floor, perhaps due to a short circuit, the experts said. It then spread to the rest of the building due to a chimney effect in which a current of air raced down between the building and its cladding panels, turning the tower into a torch, they said. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has called for a probe to establish responsibility for the blaze. The northern city's fire brigade chief, Giuliano Santagata, said "I've never seen anything like it in Milan before". One of the evacuated residents said "we are 70 families without a home and we'll have to start again from scratch". Officials said it was lucky no one had been killed. Only a dog died in the fire, Milan prosecutors said. Among the residents of the tower block was singer-songwriter Mahmood, who won the Sanremo Song Festival and came second in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019. Veteran singer-songwriter and former X-Factor judge Morgan, who lives nearby, lives nearby and posted videos on Instagram saying "it was incredible, we were nearly set alight too". A 16th floor resident told prosecutors Monday that the cladding "burned up as if it were cardboard". Prosecutors said a preliminary examination had revealed "critical issues" in the block's fire system. Experts reportedly said the cladding had been made of "inappropriate" and highly flammable material. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it