Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

ROME, SEP 1 - Three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalised in Milan for a routine follow-up check Wednesday as he struggles with long COVID, sources said. The media mogul and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party leader, 84, left the hospital after about an hour following the check-up. The veteran conservative leader spent a night in hospital last week for heart checks after returning from his holiday home in Sardinia. On Wednesday he once again returned to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital where his personal physician works. Berlusconi, who turns 85 next month, left hospital Friday afternoon after a clinical evaluation on a slight heart problem, sources said. He appeared in good physical shape. Berlusconi has been struggling with long COVID after suffering a bout of the virus last year. He was hospitalised from April 6 to May 1. He was then taken back to hospital in mid-May for further tests on his long COVID symptoms. (ANSA).