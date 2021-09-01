E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

MILAN, SEP 1 - The 17-year-old owner of an e-scooter on which a 13-year-old boy died in a fall on a cycle path near Milan Monday has been placed under investigation on suspicion of manslaughter for omitting due caution in giving his vehicle to a person under the age of 14, judicial sources said Wednesday. An autopsy has been ordered into the death of the boy, which has spurred the town of Sesto San Giovanni to introduce an order to wear helmets and respect speed limits on e-scooters, starting today, Wednesday. Meanwhile a 27-year-old woman fell off her e-scooter in Florence and suffered slight head injuries on Tuesday night. Calls for mandatory electronic-scooter helmets and speed limits are rising in Italy after the 13-year-old boy died, the latest in a string of such fatal accidents involving speeding segways across the country. Fabio Mosca lost his life when he lost his balance while speeding along a cycle path in Sesto San Giovanni on the outskirts of the Lombard capital. The mayor of Sesto, Roberto Di Stefano, made helmets mandatory for e-scooters in the town, effective Wednesday. He also set an e-scooter speed limit of 20 km/h on cycle paths and 5 km/h in pedestrian areas. Italy's association of driving schools said training courses, licenses and helmets should be made compulsory for electronic scooters and segways, just as they are for other two-wheeled vehicles. Politicians from across the spectrum called for helmets to be made obligatory. E-scooters are banned from public areas in other countries including the UK. (ANSA).