Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021 | 16:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

Greens blame Raggi for dead fish in Tiber

 
ROME
Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

Venice sea level may rise by 1.2m by 2100 - study

 
MILAN
Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

Milan skyscraper 'became torch in just 3 mins' - videos

 
ROME
Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh checks

 
MILAN
E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope says he hopes Becciu is innocent

Pope says he hopes Becciu is innocent

 
ROME
Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh post-COVID checks

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh post-COVID checks

 
ROME
COVID: Over 70% of Italians over 12 have had both jabs - min

COVID: Over 70% of Italians over 12 have had both jabs - min

 
ROME
Govt releases 140mn for discos and gyms

Govt releases 140mn for discos and gyms

 
PAVIA
Dutch rider dies during Enduro race near Pavia

Dutch rider dies during Enduro race near Pavia

 
ROME
Italy bags another 4 Paralympic medals, record haul now 47

Italy bags another 4 Paralympic medals, record haul now 47

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

MILAN

E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

Lent fatal vehicle to helmet-less rider near Milan

E-scooter owner, 17, probed in death of 13-yr-old boy

MILAN, SEP 1 - The 17-year-old owner of an e-scooter on which a 13-year-old boy died in a fall on a cycle path near Milan Monday has been placed under investigation on suspicion of manslaughter for omitting due caution in giving his vehicle to a person under the age of 14, judicial sources said Wednesday. An autopsy has been ordered into the death of the boy, which has spurred the town of Sesto San Giovanni to introduce an order to wear helmets and respect speed limits on e-scooters, starting today, Wednesday. Meanwhile a 27-year-old woman fell off her e-scooter in Florence and suffered slight head injuries on Tuesday night. Calls for mandatory electronic-scooter helmets and speed limits are rising in Italy after the 13-year-old boy died, the latest in a string of such fatal accidents involving speeding segways across the country. Fabio Mosca lost his life when he lost his balance while speeding along a cycle path in Sesto San Giovanni on the outskirts of the Lombard capital. The mayor of Sesto, Roberto Di Stefano, made helmets mandatory for e-scooters in the town, effective Wednesday. He also set an e-scooter speed limit of 20 km/h on cycle paths and 5 km/h in pedestrian areas. Italy's association of driving schools said training courses, licenses and helmets should be made compulsory for electronic scooters and segways, just as they are for other two-wheeled vehicles. Politicians from across the spectrum called for helmets to be made obligatory. E-scooters are banned from public areas in other countries including the UK. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it