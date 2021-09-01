Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021 | 14:16

ROME

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh post-COVID checks

Second visit to San Raffaele in less than a week

Berlusconi hospitalised for fresh post-COVID checks

ROME, SEP 1 - Three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalised in Milan for fresh checks Wednesday as he struggles with long COVID, sources said. The media mogul and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party leader, 84, spent a night in hospital last week for heart checks after returning from his holiday home in Sardinia. On Wednesday he once again returned to Milan's Sam Raffaele Hospital where his personal physician works. Berlusconi, who turns 85 next month, left hospital Friday afternoon after a clinical evaluation on a slight heart problem, sources said. He appeared in good physical shape. Berlusconi has been struggling with long COVID after suffering a bout of the virus last year. He was hospitalised from April 6 to May 1. He was then taken back to hospital in mid-May for further tests on his long COVID symptoms. (ANSA).

