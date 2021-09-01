COVID: Over 70% of Italians over 12 have had both jabs - min

ROME, SEP 1 - Over 70% of Italians over the age of 12 have had both COVID-19 jabs, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday. "More than 70% of Italians over 12 have completed the vaccination cycle," he said. "It is an important result that has been achieved thanks to the work of many people. "A special thought goes to the men and women of the National Health Service and to all the volunteers who, even during the summer, carried forward one of the greatest challenges that our country has ever had to face". As vaccination counts mount, Italian COVID-19 infections are falling. However, a high COVID ICU and general hospitalisation occupancy rate saw Sicily turn from low risk white to moderate risk yellow this week. It is the only Italian region currently not white. But Sardinia and Calabria may follow it into yellow as their ICU and hospitalisation rates are over the critical thresholds of 10% and 15% respectively. (ANSA).