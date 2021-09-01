Govt releases 140mn for discos and gyms

ROME, SEP 1 - The government on Wednesday released some 140 million euros for Italian discos, gyms and other facilities that remained closed for long times during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said after activating the fund. Discos and dance halls will be able to apply for grants of up to 25,000 euros, he said. Gyms, sporting facilities, amusement and theme parks, theatres, cinemas, artistic sites, fairs and ceremonial sites will be able to ask for up to 12,000 euros. "It is a measure that is long overdue," said Giorgetti , No 2 in the nationalist League party. The measure now goes to the Treasury where it will be signed off for final approval by Economy Minister Daniele Franco. (ANSA).