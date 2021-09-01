Italy bags another 4 Paralympic medals, record haul now 47

ROME, SEP 1 - Italy bagged another four Paralympic medals in Tokyp Wednesday, taking its record haul up to 47, eight more than it reaped at Rio in 2016. Antonio Fantin won the gold and set a new world record in the 100m freestyle S6. "It's fantastic," said Fantin, a 20-year-old from Latisana near Udine. Luca Mazzone got silver in the H1-2 cycling road race. The women's table tennis team of Michela Brunelli and Giada Rossi garnered bronze in the 1-3 category. Another bronze came from Katia Aere in the H5 handbike competition. Italy now have 12 golds, 19 silvers and 16 bronzes. They are ninth in the medal table behind Australia. China are top with 66 golds, followed by Great Britain with 30, the Russian Paralympic Committee with 29, the US with 25, Netherlands with 18, Ukraine with 16 and Brazil with 14, one ahead of Australia. (ANSA).