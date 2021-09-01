Dutch rider dies during Enduro race near Pavia

PAVIA, SEP 1 - A Dutch motorbike rider died in an Enduro race in the hills above Pavia in northern Italy on Tuesday night. Arnold Staal, 50, lost control of his bike and crashed into a gully, dying instantly, race officials said. The race, featuring over 600 competitors from 21 countries, took place at Bagnaria near Pavia. Emergency crews rushed to the course but were unable to do anything for Staal. The highway police opened a probe into the accident. An autopsy has been ordered. The event in the Enduro wold championships has been going on for several days. It was suspended after Staal's death. (ANSA).