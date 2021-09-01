Unemployment falls to 9.3% in July, youth down to 27.7%

ROME, SEP 1 - Italian unemployment fell to 9.3% in July, down 0.1 of a percentage point compared to June, ISTAT said Wednesday. Youth joblessness fell by 1.6 percentage points to 27.7%, its lowest in a long time, the stats agency said. The number of job seekers fell 1.2% on June, or by 29,000 units, ISTAT said. The employment rate was steady in July at 58.4%. But in year on year terms employment was up by 2%, a gain of 440,000 people in work. Strong growth in employment over the first five months of the year has determined a gain of 550,000 more employed compared to January, ISTAT said. The Italian economy is recovering from the depths of the COVID emergency. Italian GDP rose 2.7% in the second quarter of the year over the first quarter, ISTAT said Tuesday. It was 17.3% up on the same quarter of 2020, the stats agency said. The year-on-year rise is the biggest since current records began in 1995. Italy's year-on-year GDP gain of 17.3% is higher than Germany with 9.4%, and the US at 12.2% but just below France's 18.7%. In quarter-on-quarter terms Italy leads the way with its 2.7% gain, followed by 1.6% in both the US and Germany and 0.9% in France. (ANSA).